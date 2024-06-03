Pictured above is "Joe Bftsplk".
Joe was one of the characters from Al Capp's "Lil Abner" newspaper comic strip from my youth. That thundercloud followed Joe everywhere he went. Nothing good ever happened to Joe.
My Sara Jean is like Joe. If we are facing a life result between "A" and "B ", and "B" is negative, S.J. is certain "B" will happen to us.
She's my Polar opposite.
Her latest worry is that Donald Trump will be killed before November 5th.
Until recently I've been poo-pooing her fears.
Until recently.
Today I saw him interviewed on Fox News and he said IF he's elected he'll release documents relative to the JFK assassination, the 9-11 findings, and the Jeffrey Epstein "suicide".
And now even me, the eternal optimist?
I'm worried.
Fifty-One folks from our "intelligence community" signed a letter saying Trump colluded with the Russians prior to the '16 election. That's now a proven lie.
Former head of the FBI James Comey was fired by Trump. Ditto Peter Strzok and his mistress Lisa Page.
Many folks, smarter than me, think the CIA killed JFK because of his association with MOB leaders and his leadership failures during the Bay of Pigs invasion.
Comedian Kathy Griffin graphically (and proudly) held an effigy of Trump's severed, bloody head for publication.
The HATE for this man by a large portion of our population is palpable.
If the CIA, FBI, and DNI killed Kennedy and Trump is threatening to release information exposing them, what are the chances Trump might either commit suicide or have an extraordinary, unfortunate accident before 5November?
And how does our country survive if that happens?
Someone... ANYONE, please tell me why I'm worrying unnecessarily !
03 June 2024
The Presidential Assassination Post-
Every reason to be concerned. Point. The Mar a Lago search warrant had, Lethal Force authorized". Trump wasn't there and the two Secret Service agents didn't resist the FBI. Had he been there who knows what would have happened.
I don't know how we survive if the worst happens, but I also worry given the times we are living in. Painful to say the least for us all.
