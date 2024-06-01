News came to us that there was to be a gathering of Patriots near us.
In 2009 we began to be worried about the fiscal policies of our government. We began to hear about a movement called the "T.E.A. Party" and heard about a gathering of like-minded folks that would meet at a city park nearby. Folks planning that meeting asked that IF you were coming, please make a home-made sign to display so the media that came would know this is a grassroots assembly.
I procured the necessary materials and Sara Jean and I made funky signs. Mine said "$top $tupid $pending!!"
Coincidentally at the time we had invited friends to come visit us. These were lifetime friends... raised in the same community I grew up in.
I "assumed" they would have the same values as we had and suggested they also make signs to carry at the meeting.
"Greybeard, we don't feel the same way you do."
You may as well have hit me with a 2X4. These were nice people... smart people. The one with XY chromosomes was, like me, an ARMY Veteran. How could they NOT also be worried about the direction the country was taking?
The incident changed how we felt about them dramatically.
So here we are, 15 years later. The country I risked my life to "Support and defend" has been inexorably slipping to the left.
Black is White. Men are women and vice-versa.
Inflation is like a Cancer.
You can be "above the law" if your name is followed by a "D".
We are rapidly approaching a time where servicing our National debt will start eating into the money our government uses to provide basic services to its people.
And I'm remembering a time a while back when Sara Jean and I made crude signs to try to prevent this happening.
And we failed.
01 June 2024
I Am STILL T.E.A. Party!
2 comments:
A lot of what they do is print dollars, devaluing them and people don't seem aware.
Inflation is a way of taxing without having to raise taxes.
