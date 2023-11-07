07 November 2023
We Said "Never Forget !"
THREE THOUSAND PEOPLE DIED on 11Sep 2001.
The blood of all those innocents is on the hands of 19 killers and the Muslim leaders that planned this attack.
THREE THOUSAND!
They were in plain sight in our midst and we ignored the evil they presented.
Nineteen evil people.
How many of the "Gotaways" that have crossed our Southern border are equally evil?
How many of those equally would love to see the destruction of our country, our freedoms?
We have NO IDEA how much Cancer is now growing in our towns and cities.
The thought of it scares anyone with a lick of sense to death.
And I am irritated with my neighbors who voted for "Open Borders" Biden.
To me, they'll all be COVERED in the blood of our neighbors when (not IF) the next event happens.
I'm glad I don't live in a major city.
Be a good Boy Scout.
To the extent possible, please be prepared.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment