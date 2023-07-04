Majority Rule

Musings about life through the eyes of an old helicopter pilot.
I like to think I'm "normal".I like to think I'm part of a "majority".I like to think I make the world a better place for my fellow travelers.On this Independence Day I'm saddened to realize none of that may be true.
Make the world a better place? Too much for one person. Make your tiny corner of the world a better place? Yes. How many people lived to see another day because of your skills?
Post a Comment
1 comment:
Make the world a better place? Too much for one person. Make your tiny corner of the world a better place? Yes. How many people lived to see another day because of your skills?
Post a Comment