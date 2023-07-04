04 July 2023

Majority Rule

I like to think I'm "normal".
I like to think I'm part of a "majority".
I like to think I make the world a better place for my fellow travelers.

On this Independence Day I'm saddened to realize none of that may be true.

Posted by at

1 comment:

Well Seasoned Fool said...

Make the world a better place? Too much for one person. Make your tiny corner of the world a better place? Yes. How many people lived to see another day because of your skills?

04 July, 2023 10:33

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)