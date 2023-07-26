Bugs In The Bed !

Happening more frequently now-
At 3 A.M. she sits bolt upright in bed.
Her rapid intake of breath tells me she's frightened again.
"What's the matter Honey?"
She's looking at her pillow-
"THERE'S BUGS ALL OVER THE BED!"
I sweep my arm where she's indicating and say, "See, there's nothing there."
"YOUR SPREADING THEM ALL OVER!"
"No honey, look. There's nothing there."
Still frightened, she stares down at her pillow for a while, confused.
Eventually the bugs disappear. She lays back down and quickly goes back to sleep.
My heart is pounding.
I lie for over an hour trying thinking about how I don't like what I see in our future.
