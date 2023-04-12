The Coming Democrat Primary:

"But whatever you say about RFK Jr., he never drowned a woman, like his uncle. He never crippled one, like his brother. He never raped an underage babysitter, like another of his brothers. He’s never been accused of raping a woman, like one of his cousins, or beating a teenaged neighbor girl to death with a golf club, like another of his cousins.
Come to think of it, his opponent for the Democratic nomination, Joe
Biden, has been accused of rape, by his former aide Tara Reade. And
unlike Biden, none of Bobby’s daughters have ever written in their
diaries that Daddy used to take long showers with them when they were 11
years old."
Howie Carr
This campaign will be mighty rough for "Average Joe". Republicans will enjoy it; democrats will squirm.
Pop the popcorn.
Hold the butter.
