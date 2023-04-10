Anheuser Busch's Dilemma

I moved to St. Louis, Missouri in 1974. The guy that lived in the apartment above mine owned the roofing company that had re-roofed the Anheuser-Busch brewery.
"Hey Greybeard... Come with me. I'm gonna inspect the work my crews have done at the brewery and we can drink all the beer we want while we're there."
At that time, (no longer), there were coolers of draft beer strategically placed throughout the brewery and workers could drink all the cold beer they wanted. Contractors could too.
We became "tipsy" roof inspectors.
We met one of the brewmasters and I got to ask a question I had been curious about-
"How do you make 'Light Beer?'"
"Basically we just add distilled water to it" was his response.
I stopped drinking Light Beer at that point. If I want Light Beer I'll add my own water, thank you.
This kerfuffle about the brand will be interesting to watch.
In my opinion, A/B has backed themselves into a corner with their customers-
Can they apologize? If they don't, they're gonna take a huge hit in sales. (Just ask "Kid Rock"!)
If they do, they'll lose the Trans community, and the apology probably will now fall on deaf ears to the customers that have been loyal to the brand.
Coca Cola realized their mistake with "New Coke" and changed course.
I don't think that will be possible for Anheuser Busch.
3 comments:
Go woke, go broke. Can rig the outcome when people vote their wallets.
Seems like with the bank, they got taken over by wokeism but it makes no sense to me. I btw, don't drink beer of any sort lol
Too many "Carbs" for our "Keto Diet", Rain.
My chances of buying "Bud Light", or ANY "Light Beer" are ZERO, unless I'm dying of thirst.
