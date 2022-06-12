Lookin' into my Crystal Ball-
Barring something totally unforeseen happening prior to the November elections it looks as if republicans are a shoo-in to retake our House of Representatives. It also looks like it is entirely possible republicans might take power in the Senate. IF that happens, one of the first things I think will happen is the investigation into this Hunter Biden laptop catastrophe will accelerate. And IF the connections to our president(?) that appear to be there come to fruition, "Joey" is in trouble. I think his impeachment is a near certainty.
With a republican House AND Senate, he could end up being the first president ever to be tried and convicted of "high crimes and misdemeanors" and thereby removed from office.
Like Richard Nixon, I suspect he'd resign rather than have that fact end up in the history books.
That leaves us with Kamala Harris in the White House. And although that would be disastrous for our country, her administration will be interesting (and entertaining?) to watch.
Maybe there's a real skeleton in her history too? If so, how soon can the "revenge" impeachment of Kamala happen?
With a republican House of Reps we won't have to worry about president Pelosi, thank GOD.
It's even possible the new Speaker of the House might be a conservative.
... Nah.
Nevah hoppen G.I. !
We are living in "interesting times".
12 June 2022
This Political Circus
5 comments:
You are assuming honest elections.
I'm hopeful there has been enough question about the last election WSF to focus everyone's attention on this one being (reasonably) honest. (2000 Mules!)
If not, Joey's "mini-revolution" a likely result, don't ya think?
I don't see many of our fellow citizens with the stomach to do more than piss and moan. The 3% factor.
They steal this election, there will be blood in the streets.
Probably mine, too.
I don't want to do 'interesting' times again... sigh
