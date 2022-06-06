06 June 2022

Huge Numbers-

I think I have made this comment before. The stupidity of others forces me to try to "break through" again:

Population of China-
1,500,000,000. (Yes, that's ONE BILLION, Five Hundred Million.)
The country produces electricity by burning coal.

Population of India-
1,400,000,000. (Yes, that's ONE BILLION, Four Hundred Million.)
They burn DUNG to cook their food and produce heat for their homes.

Population of the U.S.A.-
325,000,000. (And granted, that's growing every single day.)
Nevertheless, that number is 1/10th the total population of China and India combined.

Can someone tell me again why I need to lower my thermostat and turn light switches off to save Gaia?
We truly are idiots, ya know that?

Posted by at

3 comments:

Well Seasoned Fool said...

We elect idiots who are funded by trust fund snots.

06 June, 2022 16:14
Ed Bonderenka said...

We elected Biden didn't we?
or did we?

06 June, 2022 16:47
Greybeard said...

"We", meaning 2000 mules, Ed?
Yes. Yes we did.

06 June, 2022 18:12

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)