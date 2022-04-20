Neurologic Testing

I took Sara Jean into Big Town yesterday for follow-up testing on her condition.
The results? Our "experts" say she has "mild impairment" and is slightly worse than she was during testing six months ago.
We sorta knew that before we went to the trouble to drive 90 minutes to chat with the experts.
I (we) have noticed degradation in memory; navigation; and mood.
And of course the realization that things are getting worse does NOT help the atmosphere in our home.
We still have no diagnosis. And if, as we suspect, the problem is Lewy Body Dementia, the only time we will have firm knowledge of the problem is when her brain is cut into very thin slices and shows the signs of Lewy Bodies.
Right now our experts will only go so far as to say they think the problem is "dementia".
Thanks a lot.
We sorta knew that already.
All this stuff is stressful. Sara Jean hates it because she realizes she's not faring well in the testing.
I hate it because when she is under great stress and "Momma ain't happy", our household is an unhappy one.
The drive to Big Town is unpleasant. We reminded our experts of that fact, and the light bulb went off:
"We can do the next testing virtually if you would like."
"Yes... we would like."
I don't think it will change much of the pre-testing stress, but it will keep me from being aggravated with Joe Biden when I fill up my fuel tank after burning three hours of fuel.
We cannot know exactly what we face in the future, but we have a pretty good idea. And this is not at all where we expected to be when we reached this point in our lives.
"Spring is sprung. The grass is riz."
It's time to wake the new RV and start making some memories.
I know I'll remember them.
I'm not sure Sara Jean will.
We need a miracle.
You face a tough situation. Maybe this will provide a clue. (I'm not a doctor and usually stay at Motel 6). https://scitechdaily.com/five-different-diseases-attack-language-areas-in-brain/
There are tests that show Alzheimer's, WSF.
The only way to definitively determine L.B.D. is post-mortem.
We're pretty sure, with S.J's symptoms that this ain't Alzheimer's. (She has nighttime hallucinations.)
I appreciate your interest in sending the link.
