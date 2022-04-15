Ballistic Info:

A few years back I bought one o' those suckers.
Chambered for .45 Long Colt OR .410 shotgun, I then bought "defense" shotgun shells for the thing.
I asked a "firearm savvy" E.R. Doc friend of mine what he thought of the thing. His reply?
"If you shoot someone with it, shoot 'em in the FACE!"
Humanitarian, my friend the Doc.
My question? If I shoot someone with the .45 Long Colt, the ballistic signature of that round will be traceable.
What about the shot shell? If I "shoot someone in the face" with the .410, is there a ballistic footprint that can be traced?
Short answer: No.
No rifling or barrel marks.
And if that is a smooth bore, as I suspect it is, the .45 should be untraceable also.
But they might go looking for some cowboy.
OK, they are rifled it seems. .410 it is.
