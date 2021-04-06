Don't we already know the outcome of this trial?
If Chauvin is found guilty, many will be outraged. But the only bad thing that will happen will be he will go to prison.
If he's found not guilty, cities will burn, and people will die.
Black lives matter.
Yesterday I learned something I had not heard anywhere in the "News"...
Before he was even on the ground, Floyd said, "I can't breathe".
So he was an ill man, already suffering from respiratory trouble before Chauvin laid hands on him.
He also had a bad ticker, and was under the influence of several drugs.
None of that matters.
Black lives matter.
Do you see any way short of Civil War to get our country back to sanity?
06 April 2021
George Floyd
Don't we already know the outcome of this trial?
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment