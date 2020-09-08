I once read an article that suggested when we look into a mirror, the reflection we see is a face we want to see. We change our expression and turn our faces into the best light so we see what we want.
Our PBS station last week aired a bunch of programs about various cultures, concentrating mostly on music. I recorded documentaries and semi-docs about the "Stones", the "Who", Neil Diamond, Leon Russell, "Riverdance", and ABBA.
Last night I watched the ABBA program. Back in their prime I had a HUGE crush on Agnetha.
They showed Bjorn, Bennie, and Frida as they attended an anniversary showing of "Mama Mia".
Those kids have gotten so OLD! How is that possible?
When I look in the mirror I've aged very little.
I must be livin' right, huh?
"Take a Chance On Me"
1 comment:
Speaking of looking in the mirror-
Sara Jean just showed me a recent photo of Celine Dion.
What in the world does that poor woman see when she sees her reflection?
(She's gonna end up like Karen Carpenter if she doesn't change course.)
