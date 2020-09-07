I got pulled in by "clickbait" that turned out to be a place for others to argue...
Tom Selleck is evil because apparently he's shilling for a company that wants to steal "seasoned citizen's" homes.
I have no intention of biting, but it sparked a question I've had for some time:
How does getting a reverse mortgage on my home differ fundamentally from refinancing it?
I've given considerable thought to refinancing our home, then using that "nest egg" money to either buy real estate, or precious metals, or both. I could then pay off the refinance over a period of years while holding the solid stuff in my hand, or enjoying a piece of property that hopefully will increase in value.
I don't know anything about reverse mortgages, obviously.
Are they a scam?
07 September 2020
Reverse Mortgages
I got pulled in by "clickbait" that turned out to be a place for others to argue...
No comments:
Post a Comment