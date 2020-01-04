Woman in Gold

^ That's the title of the movie I watched last night. I recommend it.
Here are the details if you're interested. (I LOVE Helen Mirren!)
Based mostly on a true story, at the end of the movie there's a statement that over 100,000 priceless art objects stolen by the Nazis have not been returned to their rightful owners.
Heartbreaking.
I read a book some years back about what happened to the Japanese when (Dcmocrat!) FDR forced them into concentration camps.
They too, for the most part, lost all their worldly goods.
Is there a "Restitution" movement ongoing for the Japanese too?
That's a good question, and I don't have an answer... sigh
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Civil_Liberties_Act_of_1988
