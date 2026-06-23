23 June 2026
China Beach, DaNang
For whatever reason, I didn't watch this series when it first aired.
I think part of my lack of interest back when it first aired was my fear it would just be a rehash of "M.A.S.H. ", a show I felt was a cleverly disguised anti-Viet Nam rant by Hollywood Lefties.
(It was.)
Lately, while watching videos I've seen a few clips that have tweaked new interest in "China Beach"-
Dana Delaney. Marg Helgenberger, and lots of Huey appearances complete with their "wop-wop" soundtrack.
And OTHER sounds... tons of great music from the late 60's and early 70's.
I had high hopes.
I'm halfway through the first season, and so far I'm somewhat disappointed. It DOES seem like a reprise of M.A.S.H., but music and Hueys keep me somewhat interested.
There are LOTS of stereotype characters using drugs, hating the military, sweating in the heat while covered in ER blood.
I have access to the whole series and intend to slog my way through it because to me Dana Delaney is like dessert after a fine meal.
And "Reflections" by Diana Ross and the Supremes is haunting.
I just wish the preceding meal was more "fine".
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