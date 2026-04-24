"It's 3 O'Clock in the Morning"

Getting up to go to the Latrine three or four times a night is now my normal routine. The O300 trip is a problem. Back in the sack, my brain begins to grind-
"It's fourteen days since I don't now when", with accompanied music starts running through my head.
Who sang that?
What were the rest of the lyrics?
Why is this particular tune beginning to torture me?
(Answers- Lee Michaels, "Do ya know what I mean"?)
I return to bed and lie there, comfy with my mind racing at 98 miles per hour. Sometimes it is obvious I'm so awake I might as well rise and watch some news on FOX.
Most times then I can return to bed at 0600 or so to catch another hour or so of winks.
I've discussed this sitcheeashun with my (Muslim) VA Doc at length.
She's not sympathetic to me... accuses me of being an old fart.
I have no argument to that.
Think hitting the hay at 2000 hours might have something to do with it? :>)
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