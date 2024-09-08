We bought a nice sofa table to install in our living space at our son's home and waited for a day where the weather was completely clear for the three hour drive from our home to his.
Loaded the table into the bed of the truck. It is a solid wood piece and pretty heavy, so Sara Jean could barely lift it over the tailgate.
Got the other incidental stuff we always take loaded and started the journey.
Fifteen minutes down the road and I'm wondering where we'll buy the cheapest diesel fuel along the way when it hits me-
I forgot my wallet.
And my phone.
So we're 15 minutes into our trip. Returning home to fetch my wallet containing my driver's license, credit
cards and cash will consume over 45 minutes.
"We'll just use mine" says my spouse.
So no driver's license this trip.
And I'll be watching my "P's and Q's" on the road.
I gotta start using a pre-trip checklist!
08 September 2024
If My Head Wasn't Screwed On-
BTDT
Should add checklists don't work if you don't use them.
Sigh... yep... BTDT...
