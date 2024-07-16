It seems to me the only issue dims have to pound on before the election is ABORTION.
And pound on it they will... like a dead horse.
They will lie, (and unfortunately it will be somewhat effective) and say republicans will make abortion illegal. (THIS republican would be pleased if that was true.)
And that brings up the question I ask so many of my acquaintances-
"How can you be a democrat and a Christian simultaneously?"
It's not unusual for us to be sick to death of politics sometime in October. (September this election?)
But I suspect I may turn off the TV and go back to my stack of "gotta read" books by that time.
16 July 2024
Killing Fetuses
