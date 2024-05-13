13 May 2024
In 1971 my fellow Flight Commander "Harry" let everyone know his '67 427cu. in. Corvette with three two-barrel carburetors was for sale. He had received orders to return to Viet Nam for a second tour.
When I expressed interest my friend Harry said "Greybeard, you DON'T want this car... When you put your right foot to the floor the gas gauge needle moves just as quickly as the speedometer! It gets 6 miles per gallon on PREMIUM fuel."
I passed on the purchase.
Now that car, similar to the one pictured above, is valued at well over $100,000.
But it's a paperweight...
Who could afford to drive the thing today?
1 comment:
1963 I bought a Italian Racing Red Fiat Abarth Zagato M750MM for $800. Sold it in 1969 for $500. See them for sale now north of $60,000. Wow! Should have held onto it, no? Had I put the money into almost any kind of investment and held on, what would that investment be worth today?
That Vette for $100,000 inflated dollars is probably selling for the same money, adjusted for inflation, as what you could have bought it back then.
