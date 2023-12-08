08 December 2023
Tribute Bands
This was one of the bands playing during our cruise aboard "The Norwegian Bliss".
Excellent entertainment!
Their performance set me to thinking-
A couple months ago we drove three hours to see a "Chicago" tribute band called "Leonid and Friends".
Over the last couple years we've seen tribute bands doing the music of the "Beach Boys" and "Earth, Wind, and Fire".
A friend has tickets in hand to see an "Eagles" tribute soon. (We cannot go do to a previous commitment.)
"Baby Boomer" music is SO popular... seen in movies and on TV.
How long will it continue to be, seemingly, the most popular music of the land?
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment