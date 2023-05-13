Combat Veterans

I've been called "Hero" because of my military service to the Nation.
I'm uncomfortable with the label for many reasons.
When I was drafted, the Viet Nam conflict was beginning to explode and I was scared to death about what my future held .
I decided to do whatever I needed to do to delay any trip to Southeast Asia. That included signing up for any school that would use up time, hoping the folks trying to bring an end to the conflict could come to an agreement.
So I attended Officer's Candidate School: Six months.
Then the "Rotary Wing Aviator Course" used up another nine months. And still the negotiating continued as too much human treasure was sacrificed in Viet Nam.
And then the morning came when I woke and thought to myself- "Soon, people who don't agree with me politically will be trying to kill me".
And some of the natives of Viet Nam did just that.
A few years ago I organized a reunion of Soldiers who had attended Armor Officer's Candidate School at Ft. Knox, Kentucky. At this reunion and others I have attended, there is a "Vibe" between men who served in Viet Nam and those that served elsewhere... for Armor Second Lieutenants that mostly was Germany. These reunions have made me realize how FORTUNATE I was to serve in, and survive, my experience as a helicopter gunship pilot in the Viet Nam conflict.
Addressing this gathered group of heroes I expressed my genuine thoughts:
ANYONE that signed up to attend OCS during this time, (1965-1968) knew fully their attendance might mean service where someone who disagreed politically with them might shoot live ammunition at them.
Only a few of us were chosen to serve there.
And it seems SO odd-
I signed up to attend OCS hoping that schooling would take long enough to eliminate any chance I would go to Viet Nam. But OCS and EVERYTHING that followed opened doors for me I could never have imagined when, at age 19, I signed that application.
I was drafted. If I'd had the chance to avoid my ARMY experience, I'd have jumped at the chance.
I ain't no hero.
But all those signing that "Blank Check" back then, and those signing it today?
They ARE.
Thanking them "For their service" may seem like a throw-away comment to them.
Thank them anyway.
Combat Veterans-
I've never cared for anyone thanking me for my service. In 1963 with the draft it was not a matter of if, only when. I decided to enlist and opted for a guaranteed assignment in Europe. I thought at the time it might be my only chance to see Europe. Did my 36 month obligation and got out.
Vietnam blew up while I was in Germany. The only volunteers the Army wanted were those who spoke French.
One of the few letters my father ever wrote me (that was my Mother's job) was to tell me not to volunteer. His quote, "I fought one Asian War. I didn't raise a son to fight another".
When some male thanks me for my service I hear an underlying, "Sucker, glad I didn't serve".
Once again my "Positive Attitude" kicks in, WSF-
Many times, the "Thanks" I receive are from another dude wearing some sort of ball cap that indicates they also served. No matter what, my response is always "I was honored!"
And I mean that from my core.
