"...ain't nothin' in the world
Like a big-eyed girl
That makes me act so funny
Make me spend my money
Make me feel real loose, like a long necked goose
Like a girl, oh baby, that's what I like!"
I'm a VERY happily married man.
But I ain't blind.
Let some cute/beautiful female flutter her eyes at me and I'm reduced to jelly.
"Can you do THIS for me?"
And I'm not the only living thing with XY chromosomes for which that's true.
My problem? OUR problem?
The humans with XX chromosomes know how to manipulate us. And they're smarter than we are.
Do I/we mind?
Not really.
"As it was, and forever shall be."
Ain't nothin' in the world like a BIG EYED girl!
19 December 2022
Men Are Stupid
2 comments:
Part of the reason the music died:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4b-by5e4saI
Per women, men only have two faults. 1. Everything we say. 2. Everything we do. Since we will be dirty bitched anyway, we do as we please. Of course, that may be the reason I've been happily divorced for three decades.
