Winston II ?

"The Fog of War".
No question, there IS such a thing.
We cannot know what is actually happening in Ukraine. But it sure seems to me this is a "David takes on Goliath" situation. And we need to be on the side of David.
You may have already seen this video. Good.
If you have not be aware-
The destroyed airplane you see in the background in some of the shots was a "one of a kind" that I was truly fascinated with. This unique machine was intended to carry the Russian version of their Space Shuttle into the air.
Now it is GONE.
This is war.
War is expensive; destructive; and frequently stupid.
I am with Ukraine.
How much are we going to print to give them?
I meant, "How much more are we going to print...."
