15 August 2021

August, 2021- A Great Idea!

Now that Afghanistan is once again falling into Taliban hands-
Why don't we just release all the Guantanamo prisoners?
That would resolve ALL our present-day issues, wouldn't it?

What was it that wise man said about history?

Greybeard said...

Wars CANNOT be fought with one arm tied behind your back.
Sherman had it EXACTLY right-
Wars must be made SO TERRIBLE, NO ONE WANTS TO PLAY THE GAME.

15 August, 2021 10:21
Ed Bonderenka said...

Release them in Portland. They'll do the least harm there.

15 August, 2021 15:22
Old NFO said...

Don't get me started...

15 August, 2021 15:36

