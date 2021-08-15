August, 2021- A Great Idea!

Musings about life through the eyes of an old helicopter pilot.
Now that Afghanistan is once again falling into Taliban hands-Why don't we just release all the Guantanamo prisoners?That would resolve ALL our present-day issues, wouldn't it?What was it that wise man said about history?
Wars CANNOT be fought with one arm tied behind your back.Sherman had it EXACTLY right-Wars must be made SO TERRIBLE, NO ONE WANTS TO PLAY THE GAME.
Release them in Portland. They'll do the least harm there.
Don't get me started...
