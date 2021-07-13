VROOOOOOOM!
Sleeping in, it woke me. My neighbor drives for the local "Meals on Wheels" organization and he came home to pick up something he had forgotten when he went to work. The noise was so loud it was obnoxious.
Seeing him later I asked, "What the heck happened to your truck to make it so noisy?"
"Someone stole all the catalytic converters off our trucks last night!"
Four handicapped-accessible buses.
Three 3/4 ton Vans.
All purchased with tax-supported funds.
Re-equipping them with new converters is gonna cost big $$$$$.
We live in a town of 7,000. Like virtually all towns across the nation, there are "Help Wanted" signs in ALL businesses, big and small, in our town.
Staying home, collecting unemployment, and little odd jobs like stealing Catalytic Converters off vehicles owned by public assisted operations is apparently a perfectly comfortable way to live these days.
And like most of the rest of our government's mistakes these days, the costs will be passed along to others.
What a country.
13 July 2021
Catalyst
3 comments:
Dumb Ass stole mine on 2/14 when the car got towed to a garage. He then went down the road and stole a number from cars parked at a hospital. He used a snow storm as cover, showing a bit of intelligence.
Then he advertised used converters on The Book of Face, posting a picture of a box of obviously sawed of units.
The police came and hauled him away, at least for a while.
My insurance covered the replacement minus my deductible.
Compare this to fencing other kinds of stolen goods. Good policing focuses on buyers (pawn shops, 2nd hand stores). The focus here should be on scrap metal buyers, IMO.
Fleet operators can easily go under their vehicles with a held engraver and add the VIN Number, or part of it, and make it difficult for the thieves to find a market for their loot.
Being in the car biz for many years, I had a lot of experience with these *)(*&). My personal vehicles were hit twice.
We had surveillance cameras. Since the statue of limitations protects me now, if we could identify them, anyone of them, two of the meanest bail bonds brothers would find the thieves identity and a couple of $100 bills in their mail slot. The word got out.
Grrr... And they'll get away with it until somebody caps their asses...
