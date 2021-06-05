"Those that don't know history are doomed to repeat it."
That's a paraphrase of a quote by someone smarter than me.
My Uncle Garlin was on the Battlesthip West Virginia in Pearl Harbor as she sank on 7Dec41. He then spent the rest of the war on a destroyer.
My Uncle George was aboard a glider that crashed upon landing 76 years ago. His ankle was broken in the bad landing and he spent the remainder of the war in a German P.O.W. camp.
My Father was injured by Mortar fire in the Philippines all thse years ago; received the Purple Heart and was sent home early due to his injuries.
I am VERY aware of the sacrifices made for me by the "Greatest Generation" and I tried my best to meet their standard.
I don't need a "Safe Room" or "Safe Space" to survive.
I am scared to death of the attitude I sense around me.
Hope for the best. Prepare for the worst.
What cannot continue... WON'T.
05 June 2021
D-Day, + 76
Concur. I feel we are definitely 'near' if not 'at' a tipping point...
My late father had 11 siblings. I was born in 1944 and grew up among uncles and the men his sisters married. All but one of the brothers (physical issues) were veterans. Their experiences ran the whole spectrum of the war. Pearl Harbor+ (he had 4 Purple Hearts). Murmansk run. Battle of the Bulge. CBI flying the Hump. Combat medic. Aleutian landings. One common denominator, growing up in the Great Depression in near Grapes of Wrath circumstances.
Many of my cousins have served.
I do think the country will survive but I'm also sure we are headed for hard, ugly times.
Great men.
