Some years ago I took a substantial position in physical silver. Since then, the value of my stash has been up a little, down a little. And that's been fine with me. A major move in precious metals value may be an indication of coming economic trouble.
Last week, for a short while, the spot value of silver was nearly twice what I paid for mine. And I wonder-
Are people finally paying attention to what our government is doing to our deficit/national debt, and beginning to get the jitters about the value of the monopoly money we have in our wallets?
Maybe.
But silver is still at a reasonable price.
It might be time to buy some. (And I mean PHYSICAL silver that you can hold in your hand and put into your gun safe next to all that ammo you've been buying.)
God help us all.
18 August 2020
HIYO SILVER! AWAY!
Some years ago I took a substantial position in physical silver. Since then, the value of my stash has been up a little, down a little. And that's been fine with me. A major move in precious metals value may be an indication of coming economic trouble.
3 comments:
Smart to have it. Maybe not a good idea to say so publicly. Personally I prefer a very low profile.
Now that is good advice! I’ve a wee bit of silver so have been eying the spot prices lately-wow! Might be time to get some more...
Oh! I forgot to tell you, concerning the Kel-tec: I also put on it the “belt” clip. Don’t know why it’s called that; I clip it to my pants underneath the belt. It stays fairly steady and I’ve never had an AD...from that, anyway. You are totally welcome for the related experience; my sincere I’m sorry for the unexcusedly late reply. Sheesh! Some commenters! Gawsh! At any rate, I rarely use a holster anymore, since the clip is so handy. Places it fairly deep, but not so much so that you can’t grab it if you need it.
My friend the fool-
I thank you for your concern and agree with it. But my concern for people I love that are not quite "up to speed" with what's going on is stronger. AND... I always admonish those loved ones to insure they have adequate food, water, shelter, some unit of currency, which for me is "junk" silver, and another big AND: the means to be able to keep those resources in your possession.
I have enough. But I'm still stocking up.
Thanks for the chance to remind others again.
Post a Comment