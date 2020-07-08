The "Jiffy Lube" Saga

A couple years ago I wrote with some enthusiasm about how, being bored in retirement, I had found a possible part-time job I'd enjoy.
I had gone to "Jiffy Lube" to use a coupon to get a special price on an oil change. There was a "Help Wanted" sign prominently displayed on the front door.
The store manager there was a Viet Nam Veteran and we chatted. I asked about the employment situation and, since it was late in our Spring season in Arizona, inquired about the possibility of working at the store the following Fall. This manager was optimistic about my chances.
Wonderful.
This store was within walking distance of our Winter residence, so I could leave the car in the garage in case Sara Jean needed it. And they were asking for part-time workers. I DID NOT want a full-time job.
When we returned to AZ in the Fall, one of the first things I did was go to the store and get an employment application. The new manager there gave me one. I filled it out and returned to the store with it the next day. This new guy told me I ought to hear something from company headquarters within a few days.
So I waited.
And waited.
And waited.
A couple weeks later I returned to the store to ask what was going on.
There, it was pretty obvious this new manager had taken a look at my application and work history, and wanted no part of me anywhere near his store. I was a little put off.
"Look", I said... "I'll do most anything... empty trash cans. Sweep the floor."
He nodded and said he'd pursue what was going on with my application.
But I knew there'd probably be no response to my employment request-
A 24 year old Jiffy Lube store manager does NOT want some 72 yr-old retired Army Major running around, looking over his shoulder.
Ain't that a shame?
I'da been great at that job.
Back in the day when I became a single custodial father, I changed car lots for better hours and days off. Took a financial hit but, family first. The sales manager was very, very good but at 23 years old, didn't know what to do with someone older than his parents. We had a chat and I asked him to treat me like a "green pea". That worked, and we worked well together.
