21 May 2020
Hitting the Barn Door
Some years ago one of my active Law Enforcement buddies showed me the backup firearm he'd just purchased. That's it shown above... a 9mm "Keltech". It just slightly larger than the palm of my hand, and impressed me as a good concealed carry piece. So I bought one.
Took it out to the range and fired two magazines through it. The little S.O.B. is uncomfortable to fire, and at the end of the second magazine I was literally missing the entire target with some of my rounds. (I was tired that afternoon and probably shouldn't have even been on the range.)
That was two years ago. I haven't fired it since.
I've been thinking about it this week. It's time to get back on the horse.
I'm going to grab it and figure out what I'm doing wrong.
I'll let ya know.
1 comment:
Just a recommendation from someone who shoots a .44 Special. Note how you hold your wrist. Just like a boxer is trained to position their hands inward so the knuckles are inside the wrist, so should you shooting hand. You want to be able to push hard against your fist without your wrist flexing. This way your whole arm absorbs the recoil.
The same principal applies to long arms, to include your support hand.
