Pearl Harbor and Dad, Redux

I almost never repeat an old post.
Today I'll make an exception; I first published this in 2005:
My Dad was born on 7 December 1921.
So had he lived, he would have been 84 today. Dad started smoking when
he was 13 or so, and succumbed to lung cancer two years ago.
He was truly a part of what we now call "The Greatest Generation."
Dad had joined the Indiana National Guard when he was 19. When the news
came on his 20th birthday that Pearl Harbor had been bombed, I wonder
what he thought about this surprise birthday present?
At 20, I suspect he was frightened, but like most of his generation,
knew there was a job that needed doin' and was ready to get to work.
My Dad was typical of many Dads of that era. He didn't talk a lot about
what happened to him during the war, but in the jewelry box I had found
the Purple Heart and knew my old man was special. He was like that about
life too.
He didn't brag. He was not formally educated, but he was the type of guy
the neighbors would bring their broken appliances to because they knew
if Greybeard's Dad couldn't fix it, it was genuine junk!
He was a carpenter, mechanic, bricklayer, roofer, electrician, concrete
finisher... you name it, he could do it, and he could do it better
than average.
I was proud of him for a thousand reasons.
When I reached manhood, I started hugging him and telling him THE WORDS.
You know "THE WORDS" don't you?
He was uncomfortable saying them, as were all the macho guys of his generation. And because he was uncomfortable, I was too... at first.
But over the years, the hugs and the words came more easily, 'til finally he was the hugger, and I was the huggee...
and he freely said THE WORDS...
"I love you."
I was glad I had made him uncomfortable for a little while.
So now you know, for our family this day is important for more than bombs and battleships, although we had family directly under the bombs on the West Virginia at Pearl, too.
I'd like you to share the importance of this day and honor my Dad by being the hugger.
Give all those you love a hug for me today, please, and say THE WORDS.
I know my old man would like that.
Happy Birthday Dad.
I love you.
2 comments:
Lest we forget... LB and LC Curtis. USS ARIZONA, Dec 7, 1941. RIP
The are many Pearl Harbor stories. I worked with a man whose father was stationed at Pearl Harbor. This man was fours years old at the time of the attack. He remembers being in his back yard and seeing planes flying low overhead and one plane, with three crew members, had one wave to him as they passed.
Post a Comment